Ganduje Develops School Feeding Programme for Tinubu Govt

Former Kano State Governor and APC Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has worked out a proposal on school feeding programme, President Bola Tinubu told APC governors on Friday in Abuja.

Tinubu said the proposal will be shared among the governors for their input, before it is adopted for implementation. His goal is to use the feeding programme to draw more children to school.

He also spoke on the economic spin-off of the programme: spurring investments in agriculture, particularly in livestock farming and dairy.

Tinubu charged the governors to come up with a comprehensive framework that will make the implementation of the programme successful across all states of the federation, taking into consideration the peculiarities of each locality.

“We have children of school age who are out of school. The way to promote education is to get all governors, including the opposition governors, involved in the school-feeding programme. Please, take it seriously.

“We should not measure the children as statistics. We should measure their return to classrooms as our achievement. We should see economic growth in terms of value and empowerment. We should set up a committee to look into the methods. I am ready to invest in school feeding,” Tinubu said.