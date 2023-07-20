Ganduje, Al-Makura Top Contenders For APC National Chairmanship

In the race for the National Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former governors of Kano and Nasarawa states, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, respectively, have emerged as the leading candidates, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Stakeholders from the North Central region have vigorously fought to retain the coveted position, but indications suggest that President Bola Tinubu may have settled on Dr. Ganduje as the preferred candidate for National Chairman.

However, this choice is not without controversy, as some APC chieftains are opposing Ganduje’s candidacy on the basis that the North West region, where he hails from, already holds key positions, such as the Offices of the Speaker, House of Representatives, and Deputy Senate President.

Initially, there were speculations that Senator Tanko Al-Makura might be appointed to replace the former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Nonetheless, recent developments indicate that Ganduje’s name may have been withdrawn from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees to clear the path for his potential ascendancy to the national chairmanship.

A reliable source within the party confirmed the situation, stating that “President Tinubu has chosen former Kano state governor, Ganduje, to succeed Senator Adamu as the party’s national chairman. Initially, Ganduje was considered for ministerial appointment, but due to President Tinubu’s trust and confidence in him, plans changed, and three state governors were tasked with persuading Ganduje to accept this new assignment.”