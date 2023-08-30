Gabon: Autocratic Tensions In Africa Worries Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is closely monitoring Gabon’s socio-political stability and expressing profound concern about the apparent rise of autocratic tensions in various regions of Africa.

Being a leader who has personally made significant sacrifices in his own life to champion and safeguard democracy, the President expressed the believe that power should reside in the hands of Africa’s remarkable people rather than being wielded through force.

The President asserted that upholding the rule of law and maintaining a steadfast commitment to the constitutional mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes are essential principles that must endure throughout Africa.

To this purpose, the President is engaged in close collaboration and ongoing communication with fellow Heads of States within the African Union. The goal is to establish a comprehensive consensus regarding the forthcoming actions concerning the power dynamics in Gabon and to formulate a united response to the worrisome spread of autocratic tendencies that have emerged across our continent.