G5 Will Soon Shut Door Of Reconciliation With PDP – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sis the G5 governors will soon shut the door of reconciliation with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also stated that the governors will soon declare their support for a presidential candidate.

Wike said this during an interview with BBC Pidgin monitored by Concise News.

He said: “Some people are counting January 4th, 16th. They should calm down. We are all politicians; we have political strategies. I don’t work as an individual. That’s what people don’t understand.

“There are different strategies in going to war. What you see today is not what you see tomorrow. Oh I laugh at them (PDP) when they say we are in touch with so, so governor.”

He clarified that telling the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that he is a presidential material doesn’t mean that he (Wike) has endorsed Obi.

“If I tell Obi that he is a presidential material, does that mean an endorsement?” Wike queried..