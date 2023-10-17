G5 Governors Meet in Abuja

The G5 Governors on Tuesday met in Abuja with details of their meeting yet-to-be-disclosed.

The G5 Governors are a group of politicians of the Peoples Democratic Party who fought against the party’s decision to jettison the zoning formula used in choosing leaders.

They include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Their action is believed by many to be part of the reason why the PDP and its candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, lost the 2023 presidential election.