FUTA Suspends Academic Activities For Election

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology Akure, at its emergency meeting of Tuesday, considered the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education that academic activities should be suspended in view of the forth coming elections.

After an exhaustive deliberation on the matter, Senate approved the suspension of all academic activities with effect from Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the university on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “This is to therefore inform all students and academic staff of the decision of Senate. All students are requested to vacate the Halls of Residence with effect from Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Lectures resume on Wednesday, 15th March, 2023.

“However, all members of staff are to report at their duty posts on regular basis during the period.”