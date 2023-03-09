FUTA Class 2022 Gives Back To School

The 2002 graduating class of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA has presented the university with public address systems and computers as part of a give back effort and to enrich the teaching and learning experience of both staff and students.

In his speech the project secretary, Dr Tunde Emmanuel Oluwasanmi said the project was in two phases and that the public address systems was the first phase while the computers were the second phase.

He said the public address systems were for use in the lecturer theaters to aid the audio learning process and added that the gesture was to complement the efforts of the university to continue to deliver on its mandate of teaching, learning and research in a conducive environment. He said it was a sustainable project that the set was proud of investing in, hence the massive support towards its actualization. He appreciated university management for their continued support to the alumni association and was optimistic that there will be more areas of mutual benefits.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, while responding to the gesture, said that constant give back from the alumni attests to the fact that people remember their origins with fondness. She said it was gratifying for old students to associate with their alma mater and also donate to the system that produced them. The Vice Chancellor said alumni should use their platforms to impact individual lives, building lasting friendships and relationships and look for more ways to build their alma mater up.

She promised that the donation would be judiciously utilized for a rich learning experience and community service adding that there is strength in numbers and that together the university and alumni body can work together to execute bigger projects.

On his part, the Director, Advancement Center, Professor Ade Olajuyigbe said the Center will accommodate all and sundry who want to pitch in and build a bigger university that will be the pride of Africa. He said that the feat can be made possible through collaboration and partnerships.