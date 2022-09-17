FUTA, American Varity Partner On Permaculture

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA and Kansas State University, KSU, United States of America have collaborated on training farmers in permaculture. The training was organized by the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology to equip trainees with the knowledge of the benefits of permaculture.

The trainees will in turn train farmers as part of efforts to boost economic growth and improve revenue. It was held at the West African Science Service Centre on Climate change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), on the 8th September 2022.

One of the facilitators, a FUTA Alumnus and member of the Faculty of Kansas State University, Mr. Ayodele Sipasi, said permaculture is the growth of agricultural ecosystems in a self-sufficient and sustainable way. He said this form of agriculture draws inspiration from nature to develop synergetic farming systems based on crop diversity, resilience and natural productivity. According to him it focuses on the natural way of practicing agriculture, maintaining the ecological system and not strictly adhering to the systems followed in modern agriculture.

On the benefits of permaculture, he said it improves human health, increases resilience to environmental changes, reduces input of costs, reduces pollution, develops community values, promotes self-reliance and diversity and is helpful in improving environmental conditions. He said the crops to be planted are; pepper, onions, lettuce, and cabbage which will be cultivated alongside with the rearing of broilers chicken.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Professor Deji Ogunsemi, commended the organizers for making the training possible and for giving the trainers the opportunity to learn more about Permaculture. She was elated at the collaboration between FUTA and KSU adding that the fruits will benefit both parties and Nigeria.

The Dean, School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Professor Oluwatoyin Osundahunsi stated that the training was important to increase agricultural production so as to decrease the incidence of hunger in the land and to improve the livelihood of the rural areas. She encourages the participants to make the most of the opportunity.

The trio of the lead trainers, Professor O.P Aiyelari, Dr. I. B. Famuwagun, Dr. A. O Ayeni said that cultivation requires commitment and dedication and advised trainees to be committed to arriving at good results adding that the trainees would be taken through six (6) major crops that are vegetable.

The trainees thank the organizers for giving them the opportunity to train and ensure the result will be beneficial to the university.