Fund Traditional Rulers To End Insecurity, Oluwo Urges FG

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged the federal government to fund traditional rulers in its bid to end insecurity.

According to the monarch, traditional rulers need financial and constitutional backing to end the plague in the country.

This is as he lamented that words alone were not enough to curtail the spreading insecurity in the country.

Oluwo made this known in a press release signed by Alli Ibraheem, his Chief Press Secretary on Friday.

“Since all enforcement agencies are dependent on traditional institutions for optimum performance, I, therefore, call for an urgent constitutional and financial empowerment.

He was quoted as saying, “The most effective structure to checkmate insecurity is to empower traditional rulers constitutionally and financially. As a father to my subjects, I know every nook and cranny of my land.

“I’ve Baales, Chiefs and Princes cutting across all locations within my territory. If anything goes wrong anywhere, I know who to call for detailed and factual information. Should there be a breach, those appointed by my office must know who to hold responsible. You can’t just mess up here. I have a properly structured and effective government.

“I enjoin the federal government to strengthen the institution. The state of the nation calls for better patronage of the institution. Responsible monarchs should be security alert.

“I look forward to seeing the government response in a jiffy. Most of us can still act beyond should the government look into this piece.”