Full List Of Winners At 2023 AMVCA Awards
The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel, on Staurday, honoring the remarkable talents in the African film industry.
Esteemed actress Patience Ozokwor received the Industry Merit Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry.
Additionally, Jade Osiberu’s “Brotherhood” and Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” secured numerous awards across various categories.
Below is the list of winners:
Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –
Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Original Telenovela
Mpali
Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba
Best Original Drama Series
Ricordi
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel – Elvis Chucks
Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu
Best Television Series
Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward
Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo