Full List Of Winners At 2023 AMVCA Awards

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel, on Staurday, honoring the remarkable talents in the African film industry.

Esteemed actress Patience Ozokwor received the Industry Merit Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry.

Additionally, Jade Osiberu’s “Brotherhood” and Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” secured numerous awards across various categories.

Below is the list of winners:

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo