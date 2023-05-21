Entertainment

Full List Of Winners At 2023 AMVCA Awards

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
35

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotel, on Staurday, honoring the remarkable talents in the African film industry.

Esteemed actress Patience Ozokwor received the Industry Merit Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry.

Additionally, Jade Osiberu’s “Brotherhood” and Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” secured numerous awards across various categories.

Below is the list of winners:
Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela
Mpali

Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series
Ricordi

Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series
Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
35

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa, IK Osakioduwa

Cosmetic Surgeons Deserve Awards – IK Osakioduwa Shades Toke Makinwa

7 hours ago
Kingsley Okonkwo

No Man Is Wired To Cheat – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

7 hours ago
Hilda Baci

I Didn’t Know I Could Sit While Cooking To Break Record – Hilda Baci

1 day ago
Mr Macaroni

Police Should Learn From Seun Kuti’s Case – Mr Macaroni

5 days ago