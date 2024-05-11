Entertainment

Full List: AMVCA 2024 Nominations

Anthony Adeniyi
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)
Ibrahim Yekini (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography
Mami Wata
Blood Vessel
Over The Bridge
Breath of Life
Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)
Ijogbon (Chaos)
Omen

Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo
Holmes Awa
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok
Dayo Nathaniel
Antonio Ribeiro
Nathan Delannoy

Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design
Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi
Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle Austen- Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga)
Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)
Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina)
Breathe of Life (Daniel Obasi)

Best Makeup
Over The Bridge (Francesca Otaigbe)
Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen)
Mojisola (Hadizat Gambo)
Jagun Jagun (Hakeem Onilogbo)
A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi)

Best Writing TV series
Skinny Girls in Transit (s7)
Bunmi Ajakaiye
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Abdul Tijani- Ahmed

Wura (s2)
Jeffery David Musa
Olumide Kuti
Esther Oyiza Kokori

Visa On Arrival
Bovi Ugboma

MTV Shuga Naija
The MTV
Staying Alive Foundation

Volume
Mona Ombogo

Masquerades of Aniedo
Timendo Aghahowa
Motunde Akiode

Slum King
Donald Tombia
Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
Fatimah Binta Gimsay
Xavier Ighordje

Best Writing Movie
Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore
Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko
Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola
Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani
Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora
ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola
Mami Wata – CJ Obasi

Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)
Sowing Hope

Best Series (Scripted)
Volume
Wura (s2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles

Best Series (Unscripted)
Lol Naija (s1)
Nightlife in Lasgidi
The Real Housewives of Lagos
Gh Queens (s2)
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (s1)

Best Director
Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)
Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)
BB Sasore (Breath of Life)
Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)
C. J. Fiery Obasi ( Mami Wata)
Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)
Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
Mami Wata

