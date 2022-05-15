Fulfill Obligations Towards Defending Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity, COAS Tells Disengaged Personnel

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has implored disengaged soldiers to fulfil their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as espoused in their oath of allegiance.

He stated this during a valedictory buffet organised in honour of year 2021 disengaged soldiers within 82 Division Area of Responsibility held in Enugu in the evening of Friday 13 May 2022.

Lieutenant General Faruk who was represented by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja further expressed the commitment of his administration to enhancing the welfare of discharged personnel within the power of his office assuring them of availability Army health facilities and other welfare institutions across the nation to support both serving and ex personnel.

Gen Faruk informed former soldiers of the ongoing efforts to re-engage the services of qualified disengaged personnel in other to continue to benefit from their wealth of experience garnered over the years. He added that “the Army is still open to your invaluable contributions toward attaining her constitutional mandate and would always welcome your support in that regards”.

Earlier, the GOC 82 Division, Major General Lagbaja, thanked the discharged soldiers for making the Division proud and putting in their best while they served under the Division. He said: “We are grateful to the COAS for approving this valedictory buffet.This particular event, which has come to stay in the activities of the Nigerian Army, is the brain-child of the COAS as he is totally committed to the welfare of troops and discharged soldiers as well”.

Responding, Army Warrant Officer Jonas Tambari (retired), who spoke on behalf of the discharged soldiers, appreciated God Almighty for giving the discharged soldiers sound health and mind to attend the valedictory buffet. He added that “It is unfortunate we are discharged when the nation is facing security challenges; however, we will continue to give support, advice and guidance when there is a need to do so”

The ceremony was concieved out of the COAS desire to accord befitting send off occasion to all personnel that have served the Nigerian Army and Nation meritoriously and are discharging from active service. It had its maiden in 2021 in Abuja with the official send off of retiring major generals and brigadier generals.