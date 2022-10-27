Fulani Alone Can’t Make You President, Ortom Tells Atiku

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, not to think Fulani alone can make him president.

This is as he urged the former vice president to apologize to him for accusing him of profiling Fulani.

Ortom stated this while addressing youths at Jemgbagh axis of the state following Atiku’s outburst against him and the state.

He said, “I condemn the statement against me by Atiku. When it got to me, I chatted with him through a WhatsApp message; he apologised but declined to make a public apology.

“But I am against the Fulani terrorists coming from Niger, Chad, Senegal, and Mali. He must do a retraction. If he does not, on the day of the election, we will vote according to the election.

“We cannot vote for a president who will continue the carnage against our people. He wants to use me as a scapegoat. Atiku is unfair to the people. Do you think Fulani will make you president? You lie. You have committed sacrilege against the Benue people,” Ortom said.