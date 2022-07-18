Entertainment

Fuji House Actress, Sola Onayiga, Is Dead

The death of veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Awojobi Onayiga, has been announced.

Known for her role as Ireti in the now-defunct family drama, Fuji House of Commotion, Onayga is said to have died on Monday.

Movie critic and film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Shaibu said, “Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today.

“Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Journey well, Ma!”

