Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Will Be Surprised By National Resistance – Sowore

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu will face national resistance over the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a tweet, Sowore recounted how Tinubu swore not to shift ground over the removal of fuel subsidy no matter how longer resistance forces persist.

Reacting, Sowore stated that the President’s doubts will be cleared when the resistance against his “thoughtless petrol subsidy policy” surfaces.

He said, “When @officialABAT was bragging that he will remove subsidy whether people protest or not, no matter how long the protest would last he was speaking with a certainty driven by the impunity he’d practiced in Lagos since he captured Lagos in 1999. However, he forgot that so many of the recent struggles that were rooted in recent revolts across Nigeria, particularly targeted his feudal lordship over Lagos. He’s about to face a national resistance that will clear his doubts regarding his recent thoughtless petrol subsidy policy. Sri Lanka on my mind! #Revolutionnow.”

Meanwhile, the National Labour Congress has vowed to embark on strike action on Wednesday against the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, the South-West and North sections of the NLC have said they won’t be part of the strike action and protest, dealing a huge blow to the Congress.