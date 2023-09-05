Fuel Subsidy Removal: Edo Begins Free Transport Service Sept 11

As part of effort to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved free transport service for passengers across all Edo City Transport Ltd (ECTS) routes.

The free bus service will kick off on Monday, September 11, 2023, and will run between 6.30 am to 7 pm daily.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Andrew Okungbowa.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has directed the State-owned transport company, Edo City Transport Ltd (ECTS), to commence free bus services to all passengers on all their routes with effect from 11th September 2023.

“The free bus service which spans an initial two-month period covers commuting within the Benin metropolis and from Benin- City to the major cities in the three senatorial districts.”

According to Okungbowa, “The Governor’s compassionate approval is aimed at providing succour to the people of Edo State in the light of the numerous challenges arising from the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He added, “It is hoped that this transportation support of the caring Governor will significantly reduce the citizens’ mobility problems and improve their welfare within this period, while all efforts are being made to purchase new gas-powered buses for the State.”