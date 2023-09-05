Fuel Subsidy: Occupy Nigeria 2012 Was Politics – Fayemi

Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of former resident Goodluck Jonathan was due to political interests.

Concise News recalls that Jonathan, on January 1, announced the removal of fuel subsidy and adjusted the pump price of petrol from N65 per litre to N141.

The decision led to massive protests nationwide tagged ‘Occupy Nigeria’, with notable politicians voicing against the policy.

Addressing the situation years after, Fayemi said the politicians in his party knew the truth that subsidy had to go but chose to be political about it.

He said this while delivering his keynote address delivered at a national dialogue organised to celebrate the 60th birthday celebration of the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy and Fellow, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Professor Udenta Udenta in Abuja.

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, among others, were also in attendance.

Fayemi said, “[b]Today, I read former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s interview in The Cable saying our liberal democracy is not working and we need to revisit it, and I agree with him. We must move from the political alternatives. I think we are almost on a dead end of that.

“What we need is alternative politics and my own notion of alternative politics is that you can’t have 35 per cent of the vote and take 100 per cent. It won’t work! We must look at proportional representation so that the party that is said to have won 21 per cent of the votes will have 21 per cent of the government. Adversary politics bring division and enmity.

“All political parties in the country agreed and they even put in their manifesto that subsidy must be removed. We all said subsidy must be removed. But we in ACN at the time, in 2012, we know the truth Sir, but it is all politics.

“That is why we must ensure that everybody is a crucial stakeholder by stopping all these. Let the manifesto of PDP, APC and Labour Party, be put on the table and select all those who will pilot the programme from all parties[/b].”