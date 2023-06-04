Fuel Subsidy: NUJ Directs Journalists To Join NLC Strike

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has issued a directive to its members, urging them to actively participate in the nationwide strike and protest initiated by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

This call to action comes in response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that has sparked widespread discontent among the Nigerian population.

In an official press statement released by the NUJ’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, and disseminated to journalists in Abuja, the union emphasized that its Central Working Committee thoroughly examined the matter.

They concluded that the NLC’s stance and proposed course of action align with the best interests of Nigerian citizens.

The statement said, “After presentations by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer, Bamidele Atunbi on the position taken by NLC on the matter, members unanimously adopted the position of NLC on the issue.

“CWC reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channeled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs, the sudden removal could however lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.”

“Accordingly CWC directs all state councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limiter (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the Oil sector.”