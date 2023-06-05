Fuel Subsidy: No Going Back To N194 Per Litre – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and newly elected Senator, has stated that the Federal Government is unlikely to revert the current petroleum pump price of N488 and N557 per litre to N194. Oshiomhole made these remarks during an appearance on Channels Television on Sunday. He emphasized that the 2023 budget does not allocate funds for fuel subsidy beyond May 31st. Expressing his support for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the subsidy, which was announced last Monday, Oshiomhole suggested that other presidential candidates would have taken a similar course of action had they won the February 2023 election.

He said, “I think Nigerians are aware that this year’s budget did not provide for subsidy throughout 2023. It ended in June.

“All the leading presidential candidates had during the electioneering season agreed to remove the subsidy. I remember the then candidate, Peter Obi saying he would remove it the very first day. Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu said the same thing.

“The issue is not whether you have revenue, if Nigeria is going to save about N7 trillion by removing subsidy, then there is no question that you can take part of that and put it in other sectors because those savings will go to the federation account which will be distributed among the three tiers of government”.