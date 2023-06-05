Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Reduces Workdays To Three

Workdays Reduced as a Palliative Measure

The Kwara State Government has taken decisive action to alleviate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, it was announced that the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, approved a temporary palliative measure to ease the burden on workers.

The State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, further clarified that the workdays will be reduced from five days to three days per week for every worker.

Implementation Guidelines Issued

To ensure smooth implementation of the reduced workdays, Oluwole directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to promptly devise a format that clearly indicates the alternating work days for each worker under their jurisdiction.

This strategic approach will help manage the transition and ensure that the reduction in workdays is implemented effectively and efficiently.

Maintaining Accountability and Compliance

While implementing these temporary measures, the Head of Service emphasized the importance of responsible behavior from the workers.

Oluwole warned against abusing the governor’s benevolence and stressed that her office would intensify its regular monitoring of MDAs to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

This measure aims to maintain accountability and prevent any lapses that may hinder the intended relief for the workers.