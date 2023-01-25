Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Is To Scuttle Election – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the ongoing fuel scarcity and the naira redesign are and to scuttle the 2023 election.

Tinubu spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the APC presidential campaign on Wednesday

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked the teeming supporters at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The former Lagos Governor, however, vowed that Nigerians would defy the fuel scarcity and trek to cast their votes.

He said the forthcoming polls would be a superior revolution.

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.

“If you like increase price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election,” he said.