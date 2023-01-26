Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Can’t Sabotage Tinubu – APC Youth Leader

The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel, has said the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, no matter the amount of schemes against Tinubu, the former governor will emerge as president in 2023.

He tweeted, “No matter the sabotage, ASIWAJU WILL WIN. Scheme as much as you can – if will fail. Hear me and hear me well, BOLA TINUBU IS NIGERIA’s NEXT PRESIDENT BY THE GRACE OF GOD! Election WILL HOLD AND WE WILL WIN! Greetings from Olumo Rock.”

Concise News reported that Tinubu, at his rally in Ogun State on Wednesday, said the ongoing fuel scarcity and naira redesign were created to sabotage his ambition.

He, however, stated that he would emerge victorious at the polls.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari 9direcrsd the Department of State Services, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other enforcement agencies to ensure an end to the fuel scarcity.