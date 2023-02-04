Fuel, New Naira Scarcity Worries Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has lamented over fuel shortages and the new naira notes scarcity, urging authorities to ease the pains of Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Obi said the tales he has been getting from Nigerians whom he has been travelling to meet where of untold sufferings.

“Yesterday, Datti Baba-Ahmed and I with our team were in Sokoto and Jigawa States, and today (Thursday) we were in Zamfara and Kebbi States. As I have travelled across Nigeria, engaging with as many citizens as possible, the feedback is that Nigerians are suffering terribly.

“Top on the mentions are the biting fuel shortages and the scarcity of the new naira notes. Nigerians, especially women and the youth, are impacted negatively by the lingering shortage of both essentials to regular daily living in our country.

“These shortages are dehumanising Nigerians, even more than they have already been, by a series of ineffectual governments who failed to serve the interest of the people.

“I am worried about the impact these shortages are having on the lives of Nigerians and small businesses, which are a significant force in our economy,” Obi said.

The former governor of Anambra State then urged authorities to create systems that would serve the people and resolve the crises.

He added that Nigerians had already suffered enough, and the twin crises of fuel shortages and the unavailability of the new naira notes could have been avoided if leaders were competent and compassionate.

“It’s time that the authorities, relevant agencies and organisations realise that they exist for the people and not the other way round.

“I am calling on the governments at all levels to intervene in these crises and ensure that the interest and well-being of Nigerians are placed on the front burner, ahead of any other interest group.

“Nigerians don’t deserve this kind of experience,” Obi concluded.