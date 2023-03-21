Fubara Wins Rivers Gov Poll

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Siminalayi Fubara, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Fubara scored 302,614 votes to win the election in the Niger Delta state.

The declaration followed the collation of results from all the local government areas at its state headquarters in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Coming behind Mr Fubara, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress had 95,274 votes while the SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe came third with a total number of 46,981 votes. Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party scored 22,224 votes to come fourth.