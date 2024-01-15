Fubara Sends Names of Commissioner-nominees to Rivers Assembly for Confirmation
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has forwarded the names of nine commissioner-nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for confirmation as Members of the Rivers State Executive Council.
This was contained in a statement signed by Emeka Amadi, Clerk, Rivers State House of Assembly.
The nominees are:
1. Zacchaeus Adangor SAN DSSRS
2. Dr. Jacobson Mbina DSSRS
3. Dr. Gift Worlu
4. Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma DSSRS
5. Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke FNSE DSSRS
6. Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom DSSRS
7. Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo FNIQS DSSRS
8. Hon. Isaac Kamalu DSSRS
9. Engr. Austin Ben Chioma
The date for the confirmation is Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Legislative Quarters, Off PH/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt.
Nominees are to come along with 40 sets of Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of their credentials and their originals.