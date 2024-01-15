Fubara Sends Names of Commissioner-nominees to Rivers Assembly for Confirmation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has forwarded the names of nine commissioner-nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for confirmation as Members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by Emeka Amadi, Clerk, Rivers State House of Assembly.

The nominees are:

1. Zacchaeus Adangor SAN DSSRS

2. ⁠Dr. Jacobson Mbina DSSRS

3. ⁠Dr. Gift Worlu

4. ⁠Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma DSSRS

5. ⁠Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke FNSE DSSRS

6. ⁠Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom DSSRS

7. ⁠Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo FNIQS DSSRS

8. ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu DSSRS

9. ⁠Engr. Austin Ben Chioma

The date for the confirmation is Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Legislative Quarters, Off PH/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt.

Nominees are to come along with 40 sets of Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of their credentials and their originals.