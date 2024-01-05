Fubara Seeks Unity in Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called on citizens of Rivers State to join hands in support of his administration.

Fubara also called for unity in the state to ensure that the peace enjoyed in the state doesn’t cease.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Ngozi Odu, spoke at the Ogoni Day celebration at Bori Town in Khana Council on Thursday.

This comes amid a rift between him and his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said: “I, therefore, want to plead with everyone to put our hands together and allow peace to prevail across the state because without peace, there will be unnecessary division. We don’t need that now.

“We do not joke with all the councils in the senatorial district, in which Ogoni is a major block; therefore, bringing development here is a top priority of this administration.

“You know that we have talked about electricity and security in Ogoni land and these are top priorities of the government.”