Fubara Presides Over First Rivers State Executive Council Meeting

On Tuesday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State took charge of the Rivers State Executive Council meeting. This marked the first council meeting since his inauguration as the executive governor. The gathering held significant importance as it set the tone for the direction of the current administration and emphasized the importance of each council member aligning with the overarching vision of building a prosperous Rivers State.

Inauguration of 14 New Commissioners Highlights Administration’s Vision

During the council meeting, one of the key highlights was the inauguration of 14 new commissioners, who are currently being integrated into the ongoing new council structure. This act further solidified the administration’s commitment to its vision of progress and development in Rivers State. The appointment of these commissioners signifies the administration’s strategic approach to bringing in fresh perspectives and expertise to address the challenges and opportunities faced by the state.

Governor Emphasizes Challenges and Calls for Selfless Service from EXCO Members

In his address during the inauguration of the new Executive Council (EXCO) members, Governor Siminalayi Fubara reiterated the immense challenges of governance in Rivers State. He emphasized the need for dedicated and selfless service from each EXCO member to effectively tackle these challenges and work towards the prosperity of the state.

The Governor’s call for selfless service highlights the administration’s commitment to prioritize the well-being and progress of the people of Rivers State above all else. It signifies the importance of unity and collaboration within the council to achieve the set goals and objectives of the government.

Attending the council meeting were notable figures, including the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chidi Amadi, Commissioners, and the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke. This collective presence showcases the shared responsibility and dedication of these individuals in steering the state towards a brighter future.

As Governor Siminalayi Fubara leads the Rivers State Executive Council, the meeting serves as a pivotal moment in setting the course for the administration’s tenure. With the inauguration of new commissioners, the council is poised to tackle the challenges ahead and work tirelessly towards the continuity and consolidation agenda, ultimately building a prosperous Rivers State for its citizens.