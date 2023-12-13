Fubara Presents Budget to Rivers Assembly

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly on Wednesday. The unveiling took place during a plenary session attended by only five members of the house, showcasing a growing divide in the political landscape.

This development unfolded shortly after the state government initiated the controversial demolition of the House of Assembly complex, a move that has raised eyebrows and added to the ongoing political tension.

The political rift in Rivers State was further underscored as 27 members of the House, previously aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former state governor, Nyesom Wike, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Their allegiance shift was notable by their absence during the governor’s budget presentation.

The absence of the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike during this crucial event highlights the deepening fault lines within the political spectrum of Rivers State. The schism between the factions poses challenges to governance and raises questions about the smooth passage and implementation of the budget.

Observers note that the timing of the budget presentation amid the demolition of the Assembly complex and the political realignment could have significant implications for the state’s political stability. As Governor Fubara aims to navigate these turbulent waters, the unfolding political drama in Rivers State adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate budgetary process.

As stakeholders await the outcome of these political maneuvers, the 2024 budget presentation becomes emblematic of the broader power struggles shaping the political landscape in Rivers State.