Fubara Orders Probe Of Collapsed Building In Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Takes Swift Action to Determine Cause of Tragic Incident

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has taken immediate action following the collapse of a two-storey building under construction on Thursday. The incident occurred at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction on Ada George road, Port Harcourt. While there were no fatalities, four individuals sustained injuries.

Government Agencies Tasked with Unraveling the Truth

Commissioner for Special Projects Represents Governor on Site Visit

Governor Fubara, deeply concerned about the collapse, personally inspected the site of the tragic accident. Representing him, the Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, charged the relevant government agencies with the responsibility of thoroughly investigating the incident. The Ministry of Urban Development has been instructed to conduct site investigations, inspections, and various tests to determine both the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse. These tests include destructive and non-destructive testing of collapsed structural elements, as well as the analysis of soil at the site.

Government Cracks Down on Non-compliance and Seeks Public Assistance

Immediate Closure of Construction Site and Arrest of Construction Engineer

As a result of the incident, the Rivers State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the construction site. Additionally, the Construction Engineer responsible for the collapsed building has been instructed to be apprehended for further investigation. The government warns all professionals in the building sector to strictly adhere to regulations and laws, emphasizing that any deviation will not be tolerated.

Governor Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, called upon the public to report any activities of suspected unauthorized builders across the state. This collaborative effort aims to ensure the safety and integrity of ongoing construction projects.