Fubara Orders Audit of Rivers LGA Accounts

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has taken a decisive step towards enhancing accountability in local governance by ordering a comprehensive audit of the accounts of all 23 Local Government Areas over the past three years.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara instructed the state’s Auditor General to initiate the audit process without delay.

Highlighting the importance of transparency and fiscal responsibility, Governor Fubara emphasized that the audit aims to provide a clear financial overview for the incoming chairmen. This move underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring that local councils operate with integrity and efficiency.

Addressing the newly appointed caretaker chairmen, Governor Fubara urged them to prioritize the welfare and interests of their constituents. He called upon them to demonstrate their dedication to public service and to justify the government’s confidence in their appointments.

In addition to the audit of financial records, Governor Fubara announced a thorough investigation into the tenures of the outgoing local government chairmen.