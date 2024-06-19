Fubara Nominates New Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers LGAs
Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has nominated caretaker chairmen for the state’s 23 local government areas, submitting the list to the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Victor Jumbo.
The nominations come amidst a renewed political crisis in the state, triggered by the refusal of former council chairmen to vacate their offices following the expiration of their tenure. This move is seen as an attempt to stabilize the local government administration and ensure continuity in governance.
In a statement released on Tuesday night by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West, the Assembly announced that the nominees have been invited for screening, scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 am.
Full list:
1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
2. Ahoada East LGA – Hon. Happy Benneth
3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
4. Akuku Toru LGA – Otonye Briggs
5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
23. Tai LGA – Hon Matthew Dike