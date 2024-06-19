Fubara Nominates New Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers LGAs

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has nominated caretaker chairmen for the state’s 23 local government areas, submitting the list to the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Victor Jumbo.

The nominations come amidst a renewed political crisis in the state, triggered by the refusal of former council chairmen to vacate their offices following the expiration of their tenure. This move is seen as an attempt to stabilize the local government administration and ensure continuity in governance.

In a statement released on Tuesday night by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West, the Assembly announced that the nominees have been invited for screening, scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 am.

Full list:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Hon. Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGA – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Hon Matthew Dike