Fubara is Humble, Intelligent – PDP

The people Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement, the PDP described Fubara as “a humble, intelligent and visionary leader who embodies the common aspiration of the people of Rivers State in their determination to sustain peace, unity, and purposeful leadership in their State under the banner of the PDP.”

The statement was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“Our Party celebrates Governor Fubara’s leadership capacity especially in hitting the ground running in the continued delivery of life-changing, people-oriented development programs and projects in the State in line with the vision, policy thrust and manifesto of the PDP.

“On this special day, the PDP felicitates with Governor Fubara and prays to God to continue to protect and keep him in good health, sound mind and vitality in the service of humanity,” the statement read in part.