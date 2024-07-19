Fubara Denies Promising N80k as Minimum Wage for Rivers Workers

The Rivers State Government has said Governor Siminialayi Fubara never promised to oay N80,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The disclaimer followed a media report on some social media platforms that the governor of the state had proposed to pay N80,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, dismissed the reports, adding that the state is yet to decide on the amount it will pay as minimum wage.

He said: “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in online media that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state and local government areas.

“Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by Newsweekng.com, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.

The general public, and particularly civil servants in the State, are advised to discountenance the false claims in the online media platform. The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.”