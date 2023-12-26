Fubara Assures Army of Continuous Synergy

The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured the Nigerian Army (NA) of his government’s continuous synergy in achieving stable peace and one indivisible nation. He gave the reassurance at the Port Harcourt Barracks during the occasion of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Christmas Luncheon with Frontline troops of 6 Division.

While felicitating with troops, the Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Professor Ngozi Odu expressed joy in being among the troops to celebrate the Christmas. She added that they are the reason the nation is still indivisible and why the citizens can go to sleep with their eyes closed.

Professor Ngozi Odu also expressed her utmost joy being part of the event, where the high and mighty humbled themselves to serve the subordinates, which according to her signifies humility that teaches being a servant leader inline with biblical principles.

She further acknowledged their selfless efforts and applauded them, especially those in the frontline, and prayed for their successful sojourn. Professor Odu pledged the commitment and continuous synergy of the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Siminalayi Fubara towards ensuring the peace and safety of every Nigerian citizen. She said all hands must be on deck to ensure that unity thrives in Nigeria for the nation is the pride of every Nigerian.

Meanwhile, the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja appreciated and congratulated the gallant troops for their unwavering, dedication and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.The COAS who was represented by Major General KO Aligbe, the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, assured troops that their selfless sacrifices were noted and appreciated.

The COAS further noted that Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects and packages that will directly affect and impact the lives of soldiers and their families. He added that their well-being is of utmost importance to his command and will continue to provide necessary resources and support for effective and efficient discharge of their responsibilties.

General Lagbaja, therefore, urged those in frontline to spend time with their comrades, share joyful moments, heartfelt conversations, and take solace in the camaraderie that binds them together as a formidable force.

Earlier, the host, General Officer Commanding 6 Division/Land Component Commander, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam appreciated the COAS for the significant opportunity provided to say thank you for a job well done to troops for their sacrifices to the NA and fatherland, especially in the Niger Delta Region. He stressed that the celebration was in line with the COAS Command Philosophy, which has sound administration, anchored on welfare as one of its main pillars.

Major General Jamal reiterated and pledged the commitment and support of the NA and indeed 6 Division to ensure that the Federal Government achieves its oil output target and even surpasses it for the benefit of the nation in 2024. He added that the Division will continue to conduct it’s operations in line with global best practices and adherence to code of conduct, rules of engagement as well as respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Highpoint of the event were the serving of soldiers by the Deputy Governor, COAS, GOC and other dignitaries, cultural entertainmmet and comedy as well as group photographs.