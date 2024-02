The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

Declaring the results, the Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof Simeon Adebayo, revealed that the APC Candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

APC- 11, 203

PDP – 278

ELUPEE – 240