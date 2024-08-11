FRSC Vital to Nigeria’s Security – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, has applauded the intelligence gathering capacity of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he stated that the Corps is very critical to the security architecture of Nigeria. Honourable Olubunmi admonished that the country should leverage upon that reality, and take advantage of it for enhanced national security.

The statement came during his address at the 11th Valedictory Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Corps delivered by Retired Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem at the national headquarters of the Commission in Abuja on Wednesday 7 August, 2024.

The Minister tasked Officers and Men of the Corps to be extraordinary in road safety management and continue exhibiting professionalism as they discharge their duties.

He said “in recent times, the FRSC has expanded its scope of operations to include intelligence gathering, surveillance, and enforcement of traffic laws. These efforts have significantly contributed to the reduction of road crashes and enhancement of national security.

He further said the FRSC’s collaboration with other security agencies had also facilitated the sharing of intelligence and best practices, leading to a more coordinated approach to national security.

The Corps Marshal assured that the FRSC would continue to work tirelessly to ensure road safety and contribute to national security.

You will recall that the retired DCM, Bisi Kazeem, delivered the 11th Valedictory Lecture, sharing his experiences and insights from his distinguished career in the FRSC.

His lecture highlighted the importance of collaboration and synergy among security agencies in achieving national security objectives. The event marked the end of DCM Kazeem’s 35 years of illustrious career in the FRSC and his contributions to road safety in Nigeria.