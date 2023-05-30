FRSC To Place Speed Limit On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun Sector Command in conjunction with the National Headquarters, Abuja, has informed the motoring public on the mobile speed control operation along the corridors.

The FRSC said recent road traffic crash statistics revealed that speed has been the major causative factor which results to death and severe injuries.

The FRSC said as an organization saddled with responsibility of ensuring safety of lives and properties on the road, it deemed it fit to intensify the enforcement of speed limiter to some categories of vehicles in order to control speed.

“Motorists are enjoined to comply with the stipulated speed of 100km for cars, 90km for taxis and buses , 60km for tankers and trailers and 45 Km for towing vehicle on the expressway.

“Furthermore, FRSC hereby advised Motorists to desist from excessive speed and also observe the average 50km speed at the work zone / build up area,” the FRSC said in a statement.