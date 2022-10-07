FRSC Thanks Army For Training Personnel

The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger State Command, Corp Commander Kumar Sukwam has commended the Nigerian Army (NA) for providing its facilities at the Nigerian Army Training Center Kontagora in Niger State and Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna, for the training of its personnel on a regular basis. Corp Commander, Sukwam made the statement when he paid a courtesy call on the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, (TRADOC NA) Minna, Major General Stevenson Olabanji on Thursday 6 October 2022.

The Sector Commander who led a delegation to HQ TRADOC, used the opportunity to appreciate the TRADOC NA and the Nigerian Army at large for their cooperation, partnership and collaboration especially in the area of training and retraining of their personnel. He further briefed the Commander on the current focus/activities of the FRSC in Niger State and brought out some areas for mutual cooperation.

In his response, Maj Gen Olabanji thanked Mr Sukwam and members of his entourage for the visit and urged him to maintain the level of cooperation and collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the state. Gen Olabanji stated that “Every agency of government – security and paramilitary – are all working towards the attainment of overall national security objective, which is mainly to ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians”.

He also said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya is an advocate of cooperation and collaboration with all security agencies and paramilitary organizations, and has already given directive to commanders to cooperate and collaborate with other security agencies in their respective areas of responsibilities for the attainment of national security objectives.