FRSC Sympathizes With Families of Ibadan Auto Crash Victims

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has sympathised with the families of the victims of the fatal crashes that occurred at Ajao, opposite Bovas fuel station on the Ojoo/lwo road; as well as that of Malo, both on the Lagos/Ibadan express way, Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.

According to the Corps Marshal, drivers and other road users must as a matter of necessity, imbibe all safe road use attributes and discard any temptation to contravene established road traffic regulations.

This was as he expressed displeasure at the devastating rate of fatalities occasioned by bad road use culture on Nigerian roads.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olusegun Ogungbemide, Corps Commander, Corps Public Education and Strategic Communications Officer, FRSC Headquarters.

The statement read in part, “While the Ibadan crash which occured at 0920HRS, involved 4 vehicles; a White Mack Truck (AKM 548 ZY) which had a break failure, lost control and crashed into 3 other vehicles: a White Nissan Bus (MUB 20 LG), Red Nissan Micra (BDJ 520 YC) and a Blue Honda CRV (KRD 707 ER).

“The Malo fatal crash occurred at exactly at 1514HRS involving a White Mazda Bus (DDA733XA). The driver had indulged in a wrongful overtaking, which made him loose control of the wheels and eventually crashed.

“Reports received at the national headquarters show that the Ibadan crash involved 35 people comprising of 14 male adults, 10 female adults, 06 female children, and 5 male children. From that number, 17 sustained varying degrees of injuries while 16 victims were killed.

“Meanwhile, the Malo crash had 16 people involved (12 male adults, 3 female adults as well as 1 female child). Out of this, 12 victims (8 male adults 3 female adults and 1 female child) were killed while the remaining 4 people (All male adults) got rescued with injuries

“The injured victims of the Ibadan crash were taken to Amudalat Hospital, Ibadan for medical attention while the dead bodies were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Divisional Office in Ibadan.

“In the same vein, the bodies of the 12 victims killed in the crash have been deposited in FOS Morgue in Ipara.

You would recall that the Corps is already intensifying efforts in its partnership with the Judiciary to ensure that all drivers involved in fatal crashes, apart from withdrawal of their licenses, are also made to face the wrath of the law.

“He therefore directed the immediate arrest of the fleeing Driver of the Articulated vehicle for immediate prosecution.”