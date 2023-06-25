FRSC Mobilizes Personnel, Equipment For Safe Travels At Eid-El-Kabir

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has issued directives to ensure the smooth and safe flow of traffic during the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebration in Nigeria. With the aim of curbing road crashes and preventing gridlocks on the highways, the FRSC is set to mobilize an adequate number of personnel and operational equipment. The special patrol operation will commence on 26 June and conclude on 1 July 2023.

Objectives of the Special Patrol Operation

The Corps Marshal has outlined several key objectives for the special patrol operation. These objectives include a reduction in road traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries, prompt response to road traffic crash victims, robust public education and enlightenment, and the swift removal of obstructions from the highways. By focusing on these goals, the FRSC aims to ensure a seamless and safe celebration for all road users, even amidst the challenges posed by the rainy season.

Corridors Covered and Emphasis on Traffic Rules

The FRSC has identified various critical corridors that will be covered during the special patrol operation. These corridors include Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, and Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos, among others. The Corps Marshal has urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and cooperate with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies. Mobile Courts will be in session to ensure swift justice for traffic violators.