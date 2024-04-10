Frank Nweke Jr Laments Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack in Adani

Former minister of information Frank Nweke Jr has lamented the recent attack and killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Adani in Uzo-Uwani.

Describing the news as distressing, Nweke Jr commiserated with the families of the Ogbonna brothers, Fidelis Anene and John Onyeka, who were brutally murdered on Sunday and the community at large for the loss of several others reported in the past few months.

In a statement, he said, “I also commend every citizen who took the responsibility to bring this and previous attacks to the fore. As I always say, leadership and followership are a shared responsibility. This is the kind of collective vigilance needed to contribute to development and hold the government accountable.

“The persistent attacks by fulani herdsmen, as reported by the residents, have gone on for too long, and the protection of citizens must take priority in the government’s plans for Enugu State.

“The story shared by one of the farmers, Ekene Uzodinma, claiming that the police require them to ‘arrest’ one of the attackers or their cattle as proof of an attack is ridiculous. The subsequent response or lack thereof is even more appalling. (from 3:27 seconds in the video attached). Are the deaths not enough proof of insecurity in the communities?

“From these reports, the residents are not averse to sharing information or collaborating with the government to restore sanity. I understand that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, visited Adani on Monday. This is a good step and must be followed by concerted efforts to put an end to the malicious actions of terrorists posing as herdsmen in these communities.

“The authorities can not and must not continue to pay lip-service to the security of lives and properties.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of the government’s efforts towards securing these hotbeds for insecurity and, indeed, the entire state.”

Meanwhile, Concise News learnt that women of Adani have staged a protest to air their grievances concerning the attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.