France President Macron Congratulates Tinubu

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on winning the presidential election in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Tinubu while addressing newsmen after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

The certificate was handed to the All Progressives Congress candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner of the election on Wednesday.

When asked by newsmen if he was receiving congratulatory messages from foreigners, Tinubu said, ”Oh very many, many of that, in fact as far as Europe, the stock market reacted positively well, there was a goodwill message from Macron, the President of France.”

On his mission to Daura, the president-elect said, ”I came to present the certificate of return to him (Buhari) as the party leader and commend his efforts in supporting democracy in Africa.”