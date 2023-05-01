Fr Oluoma Knocks ASUU, Claims Professors Help Rig Elections

Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, a well-known Nigerian Catholic priest, has accused Nigerians, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), of exhibiting negative attitudes that hinder progress and development.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Monday, Fr Oluoma stated that a wrong attitude can prevent a nation from reaching its potential, regardless of how much prayer is offered.

Senior lecturers from Nigerian universities are used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as returning officers for the conduct of elections in the country. Referring to ASUU as an example, the priest expressed his disappointment with how members of the union would assist politicians in rigging elections and then complain about the poor state of public universities, stating that this was due to their negative attitudes.

He said, “Wrong attitude can keep you from entering the promised land. Sometimes we can pray very well, shake mountains with prayer but our attitude is what keeps us from going into the promised land.

“Look at professors, we will have ASUU strike for almost one year, but professors will come and read riot acts and may want to go on strike so that government will do this, government must do that. It will be the same professors that will go and write wrong results.

“The same professors that the government will use and rig elections, politicians will use and rig elections, tomorrow universities will not be alright and they will be complaining. Wrong attitude.

“Help them rig elections and let’s see…If your budget for education is supposed to be N100b and they paid you to rig elections, won’t they recover their money?

“If they used N50b in bribing you, maybe they will throw N30b onto you.”