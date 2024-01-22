FOU Zone “C” Customs Decorates 49 Promoted Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit, Zone “C” has decorated 49 promoted officers serving in the Unit.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Jerry Attah on Wednesday, 17th January 2024, disclosed that 3 officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) to Assistant Comptroller (AC), 5 from Superintendent of Customs (SC) to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC), and 3 from Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) to Superintendent of Customs (SC).

Also, 2 officers from Assistant Superintendent of Customs I (ASC I) to DSC, 6 from ASC II to ASC I, 17 from IC to ASC I, 8 from Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) to Inspector of Customs (IC), and 1 from Customs Area I (CA I) to AIC were decorated.

The Unit also intercepted contraband items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N5,351,826,390.00 in 2023.

During the event, Comptroller Kayode Kolade, the Comptroller of Federal Operation Unit (FOU), Zone C stated that the seizure recorded in 2023 resulted from hard work, resilience, dedication to duty and commitment of his men and officers.

Some of the seized items include; pangolin scales, foreign parboiled rice, cannabis sativa, fake pharmaceutical products, tramadol, used vehicles, used tyres, used clothing, and explosive raw materials, among others.

Comptroller Kolade said that the Unit recovered N152,492,214.00 as a result of interventions of his officers in checkmating the activities of fraudulent agents at the seaports.

He thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team for their consistent support while promising that officers and men under his stewardship will continue to contribute their best to attain the service’s success.