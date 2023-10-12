Former World MotoGP Champion Marquez to Join Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez will join Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, the team said Thursday, days after it was announced he would leave Honda, where he won six world MotoGP titles.

“The Gresini Family is pleased to announce the arrival of Marc Marquez for the 2024 season,” the team said in a statement on the MotoGP website.

“Starting next season, he will be the new standard bearer of Gresini Racing MotoGP alongside his brother Alex,” it said.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has been hampered by injury since the start of the 2020 season, had one year left on a four-year deal with Honda.

Both parties agreed to go their separate ways a year early.

“I’m excited about this new challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way,” Marquez said in the statement.

“But sometimes in life, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing.”

Gresini owner Nadia Padovani said it was “a historical moment” for the team.

“The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official,” she said.

Marquez joined Honda after winning the Moto2 title in 2012.

