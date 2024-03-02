Former Super Falcons Goalkeeper Aluko-Olaseni is Dead

Sports

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced the passing of former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni.

According to a terse statement issued by the NFF, Aluko-Olaseni died after battling cancer for eight years.

The federation said on X, “We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goal keeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

