Former Super Eagles Players Turn Up For Tinubu Campaign In Kano

Over 27 former Super Eagles legends have arrived in Kano to kick off the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Tour, which will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

Honourable Baffa Baba Dan Agundi welcomed the players.

Addressing the media briefly after receiving the players, the politician expressed delight at the development and promised to make their stay in the state memorable as they embark on a National Presidential Campaign Tour in support of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Agudi described the players as one of the best things to happen to the country, as they brought joy to every home in Nigeria during their playing days, and football remains the world’s most uniting tool.

The former Super Eagles legends included Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Babayaro, and others, have already arrived in Kano for the flag-off.

