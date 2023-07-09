Former Ohanaeze President-General Joe Irukwu Is Dead

Prof. Joe Irukwu, the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has passed away at the age of 89.

The sad news was announced by Prince Harrison Okorie, the President-General of Amaokwe Item Welfare Union, in Enugu on Saturday.

In his statement, he conveyed the message on behalf of the Amaokwe Community and extended their condolences to the family. He prayed for the peaceful repose of Prof. Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu, whom he described as a great patron, father, grandfather, son, and brother.

The Amaokwe Item Welfare Union urged all sons and daughters of Amaokwe to mourn the loss of this esteemed figure and offered their prayers and support to the grieving family.

Prof. Irukwu, known for his expertise as a lawyer, lecturer, author, and insurance guru, served as the founding managing director of the Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation. He later established the African Development Insurance Company, which was eventually acquired by Diamond Bank.

Having obtained a degree in Law and Insurance from a British university in 1962, he returned to Nigeria and began his career with the West African Provincial Insurance Company, a British firm in Lagos. He swiftly climbed the ranks and joined the managerial cadre of the firm’s insurance department in 1965.

In 1970, he assumed the role of chief executive officer at Unity Life and Fire Insurance Company, which marked a turning point in his professional trajectory.

In 1972, Prof. Irukwu was appointed head of the student loans board, a committee responsible for disbursing loans to numerous students.

In 1977, he became the pioneering chief executive of the Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation, a government-owned enterprise established to increase the domestic share of reinsurance premium income. Prior to its establishment, Nigerian insurance firms conducted reinsurance transactions exclusively with foreign companies.

Throughout his career, Prof. Irukwu authored several notable books, including “Insurance Law and Practice in Nigeria” in 1967, “Accident and Motor Insurance in West Africa” in 1974, and “Insurance Management in Africa” in 1976.