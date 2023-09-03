Former Lagos Commissioner Bosun Jeje Is Dead

Bosun Jeje, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, has passed away.

The sad news of his demise was officially announced by his elder brother, Pastor Adekunle Jeje, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, via his Facebook page.

In a statement shared, Pastor Adekunle Jeje wrote, “May your soul rest in peace, my dear younger brother Moshood Olatunbosun Adedeji Jeje, fondly known as BOJECO. Mr. PARKERS passed away on September 2, 2023, and was laid to rest in accordance with Muslim rites.”

Jeje had served as the Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State during the tenure of former Governor Babatunde Fashola.