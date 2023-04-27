Former Labour Party Lagos Chairman Salako Dumps Party

The former Lagos State chairman of the Labour Party, Olukayode Salako, has written a letter to the National Chairman to announce his resignation as his Special Adviser.

Salako also notified the national chairman of the withdrawal of his membership of the Labour Party.

In the letter, Salako said he took the decision to save himself from the consistent accusations and public attacks of being labeled an APC/Tinubu mole in the party, among other personal reasons.

He wrote, “I wish to inform you and the leadership authority of the party that I am resigning from the official position above and also withdrawing my membership as a card carrying stakeholder in Labour Party in Lagos State, from today, April 20, 2023.

“Dropping my membership of Labour Party at this critical time of my political career, is like dropping a child one has groomed passionately with the best of intention, sincerity, commitment and unusual affection.

“However, It is a personal decision I have to take to save myself from the consistent accusations and public attacks of being labeled an APC/Tinubu mole in the party, among other personal reasons.

“I thank the party for the privileged opportunity it availed me to serve as the State Chairman of the party; for the ticket to contest as a candidate in the February 25, 2023, House of Representatives election, and the appointment to serve your office as the Special Adviser on Lagos State Labour party affairs, and its Liason operations.

“I appreciate the party and the rare gestures of all the political opportunities.

“Accept the assurances of my best regards always.”